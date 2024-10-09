Nextera Energy Partners, LP Announces Date For Release Of Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP ) today announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2024 results before the opening of the New York on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in a news release to be posted on its website at . An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of Oct. 23, with a to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners,

Brian Bolster, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the third-quarter 2024 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 23. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: . The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at , beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP ) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE ). NextEra Energy Partners' strategy emphasizes acquiring, managing and owning contracted clean energy assets with stable, long-term cash flows with a focus on renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns, or has a partial ownership interest in, a portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets consisting of wind, solar and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: .

