(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Grab and Go Containers Market, driven by the growing demand for convenient, sustainable packaging in the foodservice industry, faces a dual challenge: while plastic's versatility fuels growth, rising concerns about food contamination and the environmental impact of single-use plastics threaten future expansion. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grab and Go Containers Market is expected to experience steady growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by increasing demand for convenient, portable packaging solutions. These containers are widely used across industries such as food and beverage, retail, and personal care due to their ease of use and ability to cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of modern consumers. Rising urbanization and a growing trend towards on-the-go consumption are further contributing to the expansion of this market.

In 2024, the market size is estimated at USD 13.9 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a moderate CAGR of 3.1%. The food and beverage industry continues to dominate the market, particularly in sectors such as ready-to-eat food , bakery products, and beverages. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is also gaining momentum, driving innovation in the grab and go containers space. Plastic continues to dominate the Grab and Go Containers Market due to its lightweight, durable, and cost-effective properties, making it an ideal choice for food packaging . Available in various shapes and sizes, plastic containers effectively keep contents fresh while providing visibility. The rise in recyclable and biodegradable plastics addresses sustainability concerns, further enhancing their appeal. As consumer demand for convenience grows, the foodservice industry has become a primary driver for grab and go containers. Restaurants, cafes, and catering services increasingly offer quick meal solutions, fueling the need for efficient and practical packaging. The popularity of food delivery and takeaway services, facilitated by apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash, has amplified the demand for secure and portable containers that ensure the freshness of food. Additionally, the trend towards microwavable and reusable containers is on the rise, as consumers seek easy reheating options without sacrificing food quality. This shift towards sustainability encourages companies to adopt reusable packaging systems, reducing single-use plastic waste and appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. However, rising health concerns regarding food contamination from plastic containers pose challenges for market growth. Increased consumer awareness about the safety of packaging materials may hinder the expansion of the grab and go containers market in the coming years. Grab and Go Containers Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 13.9 billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 18.8 billion CAGR (2024 to 2034) 3.1% Key Players Berry Global, Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation Market Segmentation By Material (Plastic, Paper, Biodegradable), By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Retail, Personal Care, Industrial) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Grab and Go Containers Market is the increasing demand for convenience among consumers, particularly in urban areas. As the on-the-go consumption trend grows, so does the need for reliable, durable packaging solutions that cater to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Opportunities also lie in the shift towards sustainable packaging materials . With growing concerns over plastic waste and its impact on the environment, manufacturers are focusing on producing biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable grab and go containers. This trend is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and retail sectors, coupled with the expansion of food delivery services, is driving the need for packaging that can withstand long transportation times while maintaining product integrity. This further boosts the demand for high-quality grab and go containers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The Grab and Go Containers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market size is projected to increase from USD 13.9 billion in 2024 to USD 18.8 billion by 2034 .

Rising demand for convenience packaging and the growth of on-the-go consumption trends are key drivers.

The food and beverage sector holds the largest market share, with sustainable packaging materials gaining popularity. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to offer significant growth opportunities.



Component Insights

Grab and go containers are available in a wide range of materials, including plastic, paper, and biodegradable materials. Plastic containers, especially polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP), dominate the market due to their durability and versatility. However, the rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives is pushing manufacturers towards paper-based and biodegradable containers.

The paper-based container segment is gaining traction, particularly in developed regions where regulatory pressure on plastic use is increasing. Innovations in biodegradable materials, such as polylactic acid (PLA) and other plant-based polymers, are expected to drive the future growth of this market segment.

“The demand for portable and convenient packaging solutions continues to rise as consumers adopt fast-paced lifestyles. Grab and go containers are at the forefront of this trend, with innovations in sustainable materials offering new growth opportunities. The food and beverage sector remains a key driver of this market.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).









Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The primary growth drivers for the Grab and Go Containers Market include the increasing demand for convenience packaging and the growing trend towards on-the-go consumption. The food and beverage industry remains the largest consumer of grab and go containers, particularly in segments like ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages.

Key trends in the market include the shift towards sustainable materials and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing biodegradable and recyclable containers to meet consumer demand for sustainable options. This trend is further fueled by regulatory changes aimed at reducing plastic waste globally.

Opportunities in the market lie in the expansion of the retail and e-commerce sectors, particularly in emerging markets where disposable income is rising, and consumer preferences are shifting toward convenience. The growing popularity of food delivery services is also boosting the demand for grab and go containers that are durable and can protect products during transit.

Country-Wise Insights and Values for the Grab and Go Containers Market:

Country Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Description USA 2.1 % With a total food spending of USD 2.6 trillion in 2023, the USA leads North America in demand for grab and go containers, driven by increased takeout and delivery services. Germany 1.8 % As consumer preferences shift towards convenience, Germany is witnessing steady growth in the grab and go containers market, particularly in foodservice applications. UK 1.5 % The UK market is adapting to the rising demand for portable food packaging solutions, aligning with the growth of online food delivery services. Brazil 3.6 % Growing consumer spending on quick meals drives the demand for grab and go containers, making Brazil a key player in the South American market. India 4.7 % With the world's largest milk production, India is expected to see significant growth in dairy-based grab and go products, boosting demand for containers. China 4.2 % The increasing popularity of food delivery services and consumer interest in sustainable packaging solutions are propelling China's grab and go containers market. Japan 3.4 % Japan's efficient food delivery system and focus on quality are contributing to a growing market for innovative grab and go packaging solutions. GCC Countries 4.0 % Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles in GCC countries are driving demand for portable and sustainable food packaging solutions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Amcor plcBerry GlobalSealed AirWestRockHuhtamakiDart Container CorporationGenpakPactiv EvergreenPlacon CorporationGeorgia-PacificTetra PakSmurfit Kappa GroupSabert CorporationAnchor PackagingSonoco Products CompanyGraphic Packaging InternationalNovolexBioPakEco-ProductsStora EnsoBiopac UK LtdCoverisD&W Fine Pack

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:

Growth Drivers



Rising Demand for Convenience Packaging: The growing need for packaging that caters to on-the-go consumption is a major driver for the Grab and Go Containers Market .

Sustainability Trends: Increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues and regulatory pressure on plastic use are pushing manufacturers to develop biodegradable and recyclable containers.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in materials and packaging designs are enhancing the functionality and appeal of grab and go containers, particularly in the food and beverage sector. E-commerce and Food Delivery Boom: The rapid growth of e-commerce, particularly in emerging markets, is driving demand for durable and reliable packaging solutions, further boosting the market for grab and go containers.

Key Segments of Grab and Go Containers Industry

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the industry is divided into plastic, glass, paperboard/cardboard, and metal.

By Capacity:

In terms of capacity, the industry is segregated as up to 250 ml, 250 to 500 ml, and 500 ml and above.

By Product Type:

The industry is classified by product type as clamshells, bowls, cups, trays, and other containers.

By End Use:

The industry is classified by end use as retail, foodservice, institutional, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

French Translation

Le marché des conteneurs à emporter devrait connaître une croissance régulière de 2024 à 2034, tirée par la demande croissante de solutions d'emballage pratiques et portables. Ces conteneurs sont largement utilisés dans des secteurs tels que l'alimentation et les boissons, la vente au détail et les soins personnels en raison de leur facilité d'utilisation et de leur capacité à s'adapter au style de vie rapide des consommateurs modernes. L'urbanisation croissante et la tendance croissante à la consommation en déplacement contribuent encore davantage à l'expansion de ce marché.

En 2024, la taille du marché est estimée à 13,9 milliards USD et devrait atteindre 18,8 milliards USD d'ici 2034, ce qui reflète un TCAC modéré de 3,1 %. L'industrie agroalimentaire continue de dominer le marché, en particulier dans des secteurs tels que les aliments prêts à consommer , les produits de boulangerie et les boissons. La demande de solutions d'emballage durables et respectueuses de l'environnement prend également de l'ampleur, stimulant l'innovation dans le domaine des conteneurs à emporter.

Le plastique continue de dominer le marché des contenants et récipients en raison de ses propriétés légères, durables et économiques, ce qui en fait un choix idéal pour l'emballage alimentaire . Les contenants en plastique sont disponibles dans différentes formes et tailles et conservent le contenu frais tout en offrant une visibilité. L'essor des plastiques recyclables et biodégradables répond aux préoccupations en matière de durabilité, renforçant encore leur attrait.

La demande croissante des consommateurs en matière de commodité a poussé le secteur de la restauration à devenir un des principaux moteurs de l'utilisation de contenants à emporter. Les restaurants, les cafés et les services de traiteur proposent de plus en plus de solutions de repas rapides, ce qui accroît le besoin d'emballages efficaces et pratiques. La popularité des services de livraison et de vente à emporter de nourriture, facilitée par des applications comme Uber Eats et DoorDash, a amplifié la demande de contenants sûrs et portables qui garantissent la fraîcheur des aliments.

De plus, la tendance vers les contenants micro-ondables et réutilisables est en hausse, car les consommateurs recherchent des options de réchauffage faciles sans sacrifier la qualité des aliments. Cette évolution vers la durabilité encourage les entreprises à adopter des systèmes d'emballage réutilisables, réduisant ainsi les déchets plastiques à usage unique et attirant les consommateurs soucieux de l'environnement.

Cependant, les préoccupations croissantes en matière de santé concernant la contamination des aliments par les contenants en plastique posent des défis à la croissance du marché. La sensibilisation accrue des consommateurs à la sécurité des matériaux d'emballage pourrait freiner l'expansion du marché des contenants à emporter dans les années à venir.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités

Le principal moteur du marché des conteneurs et des emballages est la demande croissante de commodité de la part des consommateurs, en particulier dans les zones urbaines. À mesure que la tendance à la consommation nomade se développe, le besoin de solutions d'emballage fiables et durables qui répondent aux besoins du secteur des biens de consommation à rotation rapide (FMCG) augmente également.

L'évolution vers des matériaux d'emballage durables offre également des opportunités . Face aux préoccupations croissantes concernant les déchets plastiques et leur impact sur l'environnement, les fabricants se concentrent sur la production de contenants à emporter biodégradables, recyclables et compostables. Cette tendance devrait offrir d'importantes opportunités de croissance sur les marchés développés et émergents.

De plus, l'essor du commerce électronique et de la vente au détail, associé à l'expansion des services de livraison de repas, entraîne un besoin d'emballages capables de supporter de longs délais de transport tout en préservant l'intégrité du produit. Cela accroît encore la demande de contenants à emporter de haute qualité.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché



Le marché des conteneurs à emporter devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,1 % entre 2024 et 2034.

La taille du marché devrait passer de 13,9 milliards USD en 2024 à 18,8 milliards USD en 2034 .

La demande croissante d'emballages pratiques et la croissance des tendances de consommation en déplacement sont des facteurs clés.

Le secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons détient la plus grande part de marché, les matériaux d'emballage durables gagnant en popularité. Les marchés émergents d'Asie-Pacifique et d'Amérique latine devraient offrir d'importantes opportunités de croissance.



Informations sur les composants

Les conteneurs à emporter sont disponibles dans une large gamme de matériaux, notamment en plastique, en papier et en matériaux biodégradables. Les conteneurs en plastique, en particulier le polyéthylène téréphtalate (PET) et le polypropylène (PP), dominent le marché en raison de leur durabilité et de leur polyvalence. Cependant, la demande croissante d'alternatives écologiques pousse les fabricants à se tourner vers des conteneurs à base de papier et biodégradables.

Le segment des contenants en papier gagne du terrain, notamment dans les régions développées où la pression réglementaire sur l'utilisation du plastique augmente. Les innovations dans les matériaux biodégradables, tels que l'acide polylactique (PLA) et d'autres polymères d'origine végétale, devraient stimuler la croissance future de ce segment de marché.

(( La demande de solutions d'emballage portables et pratiques continue d'augmenter à mesure que les consommateurs adoptent un mode de vie rapide. Les contenants à emporter sont à l'avant-garde de cette tendance, avec des innovations dans les matériaux durables offrant de nouvelles opportunités de croissance. Le secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons reste un moteur clé de ce marché )), déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché

Les principaux moteurs de croissance du marché des contenants à emporter sont la demande croissante d'emballages pratiques et la tendance croissante à la consommation à emporter. L'industrie agroalimentaire reste le plus grand consommateur de contenants à emporter, en particulier dans des segments tels que les plats préparés, les collations et les boissons.

Les principales tendances du marché sont l'évolution vers des matériaux durables et des solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement. Les fabricants se concentrent de plus en plus sur la production de contenants biodégradables et recyclables pour répondre à la demande des consommateurs en matière d'options durables. Cette tendance est encore alimentée par les changements réglementaires visant à réduire les déchets plastiques à l'échelle mondiale.

Les opportunités du marché résident dans l'expansion des secteurs de la vente au détail et du commerce électronique, en particulier dans les marchés émergents où le revenu disponible augmente et où les préférences des consommateurs s'orientent vers la commodité. La popularité croissante des services de livraison de repas stimule également la demande de contenants à emporter, durables et capables de protéger les produits pendant le transport.

Informations sur les principales entreprises et parts de marché

Amcor plcBaies mondialesAir scelléWestRockHuhtamakiSociété de conteneurs DartGenpakPactiv EvergreenSociété PlazaGéorgie-PacifiqueTetraPakGroupe Smurfit KappaSociété SabertEmballage d'ancreSociété de produits SonocoEmballage graphique internationalNovolexBioPakProduits écologiquesStora EnsoBiopac Royaume-Uni LtdCoverisPack de qualité D&W

Moteurs de croissance



Demande croissante d'emballages pratiques: le besoin croissant d'emballages adaptés à la consommation en déplacement est un moteur majeur du marché des conteneurs à emporter .

Tendances en matière de développement durable: la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux problèmes environnementaux et la pression réglementaire sur l'utilisation du plastique poussent les fabricants à développer des contenants biodégradables et recyclables.

Progrès technologiques : Les innovations en matière de matériaux et de conception d'emballages améliorent la fonctionnalité et l'attrait des contenants à emporter, en particulier dans le secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons. Boom du commerce électronique et de la livraison de nourriture : la croissance rapide du commerce électronique, en particulier sur les marchés émergents, stimule la demande de solutions d'emballage durables et fiables, stimulant encore davantage le marché des conteneurs à emporter.

Segments clés de l'industrie des conteneurs à emporter

Par type de matériau:

En termes de type de matériau, l'industrie est divisée en plastique, verre, carton et métal.

Par capacité:

En termes de capacité, l'industrie est séparée en jusqu'à 250 ml, de 250 à 500 ml et de 500 ml et plus.

Par type de produit:

L'industrie est classée par type de produit: coquilles, bols, tasses, plateaux et autres contenants.

Par utilisation finale:

L'industrie est classée selon l'utilisation finale: vente au détail, restauration, institution et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

