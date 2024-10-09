Notification Of Share Transaction
Date
10/9/2024 6:31:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the“Company”)
9 October 2024
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 8 October 2024, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,125 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1185.8 pence per share; and 600 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1189.8 pence per share.
As a result of these transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 66,969 ordinary shares, being 0.10% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
