Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
10/9/2024 6:30:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 9 October 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 October 2024
Effective from 11 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 11 October 2024 to 13 January 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 11 October 2024: 4.3290% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20241009
MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108761354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.