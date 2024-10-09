EFESO Management Consultants Ranked In Consulting Magazine's 2024 Best Firms To Work For Survey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EFESO Management Consultants, a consulting firm, has been ranked as one of the top 5 companies in the Consulting Magazine 2024 Best Firms to Work For list.

- Fernando Assens, Partner at EFESO Management ConsultantsPARIS, FRANCE, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EFESO Management Consultants, a leading global operations consulting firm, is proud to announce it has been ranked as one of the top 5 companies in the Consulting Magazine 2024 Best Firms to Work For list. The firm, with more than 900 consultants has been recognized for its commitment to innovation, client success, and employee satisfaction.EFESO Management Consultants serves a diverse range of industries, including Chemical Processes, Oil & Gas, Energy, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Pharma, and more. With expertise across multiple service lines such as Operational Excellence, Private Equity Operations Due Diligence, Industry 4.0, Capex Optimization, Supply Chain, the firm continues to deliver transformative results for clients around the world."Our people are the foundation of our success, and this recognition as one of the best firms to work for reinforces our commitment to providing a supportive, innovative, and engaging work environment.", says Fernando Assens, Partner at EFESO Management ConsultantsEFESO's unique collaborative approach allows consultants to work closely with clients across industries, supporting them from strategy development to operational execution. By fostering a culture of innovation, EFESO empowers its employees to drive cutting-edge solutions, contributing to exceptional business outcomes for clients while building capabilities that enhance long-term growth."We aim to double the size of our firm over the next five years, and the key to achieving this is attracting and retaining top talent," said Assens. "Being named one of the Best Firms to Work For is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the strength of our culture."EFESO plans to continue investing in talent development, offering comprehensive training, flexible working arrangements, and leadership opportunities. The firm's commitment to corporate social responsibility and innovation ensures that employees not only thrive but contribute to sustainable business practices that benefit clients and the community alike.For media inquiries, please contact: Sabrina Laborde, Head of Marketing, EFESO Management Consultants

