Fusioniq Commences Next Stage Of Growth Strategy With Appointment Of Eric Noll As CEO And Successful Completion Of New Fundraising Round

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions, today announced the launch of the next stage of its growth strategy with the appointment of Eric Noll as Chief Executive Officer and the successful completion of a significant new fundraising round. Mr. Noll's appointment is effective today.

The leadership transition and fundraising completion position FusionIQ for accelerated growth and further success in transforming how financial advisory firms and institutions utilize the award-winning FusionIQ One platform and the suite of products it powers. Mr. Noll brings an extensive track record of financial services leadership across organic and M&A-based strategy, technology, and GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) and continues to hold various leadership roles within industry organizations.

"I am excited to take on the role of CEO at FusionIQ at a time when each of the elements necessary to fuel further success are in place," said Mr. Noll. "The company has established an integrated wealthtech platform that provides the foundation for accelerated growth and further industry leadership, thanks to a firmwide effort led by our C-suite executives. By equipping advisors and institutions with innovative digital wealth management solutions and expertise, we are positioned to significantly expand across multiple industry channels as we deliver transformation in financial services."

New Board Members Selected

FusionIQ also announced the selection of its new board of directors: Eric Noll as chairman, and new directors Erik Oros, Timothy Powers, and Scott Ganeles. Erik Oros is the Chief Investment Officer at Gideon Strategic Partners and a former managing partner at Actinium Capital. Timothy Powers is the CEO of OakRidge Management Group, a multi-family office, and a former executive director at JP Morgan. Scott Ganeles is the CEO at

iAltA

and serves on the Board of Directors at Tradeweb. He is a former Senior Partner at Westcap Group and has founded two fintech companies, the Carson Group and i-Deal, both of which had successful exits.

Positioned For Accelerated Growth

The recent fundraising marks a pivotal moment in FusionIQ's journey, reinforcing its commitment to delivering easy-to-implement digital wealth management solutions to financial services clients. Mr. Noll's appointment comes at a time when FusionIQ is prepared to capitalize on its successes and emerging market opportunities in a digital-first world. The company has been growing across different asset classes and supporting all key targeted channels of the wealth management space, from banks and credit unions to RIAs, asset managers, and non-financial institutions with a need for FusionIQ's products. The leadership team will continue to prioritize both organic growth and potential acquisitions, further enhancing the firm's capabilities.

"We see an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate growth by delivering digital transformation that opens wealth to greater numbers of people," said Mr. Noll. "By eliminating friction in the marketplace, the FusionIQ One platform is providing efficient, effective processes that drive down costs and create growth for wealth management enterprises."

FusionIQ's new phase of accelerated growth will focus on democratizing access to financial services and leveraging innovative technology to expand into new markets and segments. The company's unmatched capabilities position it as the leader in delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions for both institutional and retail clients.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle-free. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Freedom , FIQ Journey , FIQ Market One , and FIQ TAMP+ , making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit:

