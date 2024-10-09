(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024 End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 02/10/2024 172 000 68.81 11 834 598 03/10/2024 250 000 67.53 16 881 300 04/10/2024 225 000 68.26 15 357 375 07/10/2024 150 000 68.63 10 294 395 08/10/2024 300 000 66.30 19 891 050 Previous Transactions 2 740 956 Accumulated to date 3 837 956 64.01 245 658 243





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 920 461 shares, corresponding to 0.89% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on .





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

