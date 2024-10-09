Metamaterial Market To Surpass USD 5.03 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metamaterial size is expected to register 35.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by innovations in material science and engineering.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metamaterial was valued at USD 338.6 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 5.03 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Advancements in material science and engineering have led to the creation of innovative materials with unique properties. These advancements, driven by pioneering research and technological innovations, have empowered metamaterials to showcase functionalities, such as negative refraction, cloaking, and enhanced signal processing.

The metamaterial market is also undergoing rapid transformations. Technological strides, a surge in demand for novel applications, and shifting industry requirements are influencing this change. Of late, there is a strong emphasis on boosting performance and broadening applications across sectors like telecommunications, defense, and healthcare. Emerging metamaterials, including terahertz and photonic variants, are setting new standards in high-frequency communication, imaging, and sensing. Furthermore, tunable metamaterials, capable of real-time property adjustments, are paving the way for enhanced flexibility.

Their unique attributes, such as negative refraction and cloaking, are not only making waves in antennas, radar systems, and super lens imaging but are also pushing boundaries into realms like medical imaging and energy harvesting.

The overall industry is segmented into material type, application, end use industry, and region.

The metamaterial market categorizes metamaterials based on material type into electromagnetic, terahertz, photonic, tunable, and others, including frequency selective surfaces (FSS), nonlinear, acoustic, and mechanical metamaterials. The electromagnetic metamaterials led the pack with a market share of USD 138.3 million in 2023 and are on track to expand at a CAGR of 34.3% through 2032 due to their versatile applications and proven performance.

Applications of metamaterials span across antenna and radar, imaging (super lens), communication, sensing, and more, including solar, optical, medical, and cloaking devices. Antenna and radar applications captured 30.27% of the market share in 2023. This prominence stems from their pivotal roles in advanced communication and defense technologies, with rising demands in both military and civilian sectors for high-performance, high-resolution, and reliable solutions.

North America led the metamaterial market with revenue exceeding USD 113.5 million in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to its technological prowess, robust industrial foundation, and substantial investments in R&D. Key industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare, and telecommunications, thrive in North America, bolstered by leading companies and research institutions. Moreover, both government and private sector funding play a pivotal role in advancing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies for ensuring North America's continued leadership in technological innovations.

Metamaterial Market Players

Companies including 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc, Echodyne Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems Inc, Hyperfine research inc, Kymeta Corporation, Menlo Systems GmbH, Metamagnetics, Multiwave Technologies AG, RaySecur, TeraView are some firms working in metamaterial industry.

The metamaterial market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Million) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material Type



Electromagnetic metamaterials

Terahertz metamaterials

Photonic metamaterials

Tunable metamaterials Others (frequency selective surfaces (FSS), nonlinear metamaterials, acoustic metamaterials, mechanical metamaterials)

Market, By Application



Antenna and radar

Imaging (super lens)

Communication

Sensing Others (includes solar and optical, medical, cloaking devices, others)

Market, By End Use Industry



Consumer electronics

Aerospace and defense

Healthcare

Automotive Other (includes energy and power, telecommunication, others)

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

