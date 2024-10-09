Gina Gardiner Named Radical Change Catalyst Of The Year By International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gina Gardiner , a multiple #1 International Best-Selling author, transformational speaker, and empowerment coach, has been honored by the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) as the Radical Change Catalyst of the Year. This distinguished award highlights Gina's exceptional contributions to helping individuals and business leaders unlock their full potential and achieve profound success. With over 30 years of experience, Gina Gardiner has established herself as a master strategist in personal and professional development. As a Radical Change Catalyst, Gina has empowered countless individuals to embrace their authentic selves, discover their true power, and realize their ultimate purpose. Her work as a Transformational Leadership Trainer and Coach has guided business leaders to achieve and sustain high levels of holistic, profitable success."I am honored to have been given this distinction, and I look forward to the gala to celebrate with my peers," said Gina Gardner.Gina is the Vice Chair of Fatima's U.K. Campaign Registered Charity, which is working to create systemic improvements to the care system so that those who go through the care system thrive and fulfill their potential and have the same life chances as their peers. Her journey is particularly inspiring due to her leadership of an award-winning school while adapting to life in a wheelchair following a serious ski accident. This life-changing experience led her to develop a unique and highly effective approach to leadership and personal growth, which has proven successful across various industries.Her unique talent lies in her ability to recognize the potential within people that they may not see in themselves. She helps her clients identify a purpose beyond their expectations and then empowers them to make it a reality, enabling them to become the leaders of their own lives. In addition to her coaching and training, Gina is a celebrated author, and over 35 articles have been published showcasing her expertise.She also hosts the syndicated radio show Gina Gardiner & Friends, which attracts millions of monthly listeners and offers valuable insights on empowerment and leadership. Gina Gardiner will be honored at the upcoming IOFP annual awards gala in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where she will be recognized alongside other esteemed professionals."Gina's commitment to radical change and dedication to helping others achieve holistic success is remarkable. We are thrilled to recognize her as this year's Radical Change Catalyst of the Year; we look forward to celebrating her many achievements at our gala," stated Dr. Allen Lycka , president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.Gina attributes her success to resilience, strategic thinking, and an unwavering passion for empowering others. Her strategic leadership and personal growth approach have proven successful across various industries. She continues to inspire and guide individuals and leaders on their journeys to personal and professional fulfillment.For more information about Gina Gardiner and her work, visit her Link tree: .About IOFPThe International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is an exclusive global networking organization that identifies and honors the world's most exceptional professionals across various industries. These top professionals are offered opportunities to collaborate, share their insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others in their fields. Membership in IOFP is by invitation only, either through a nomination by a distinguished honorary member or selection by the President, followed by a thorough vetting process.IOFP is committed to recognizing and elevating outstanding professionals worldwide, aiding them in building influential personal brands. IOFP carefully selects its members to foster a unique and powerful community of top professionals.For more information on IOFP, please visit:Primary contact: Tami McCalla, Director of Operations, at ....For media inquiries, contact: Lynette Hoy at ... or ...

