Zaintech And DATANUUM Enter Strategic Partnership To Elevate Customer Data Enrichment, Engagement & Retention

Collaboration aims to drive business growth in Retail and Healthcare Offering advanced compliant solutions to unlock the full potential of customer data and optimize marketing spend

ZainTECH , the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group entered a strategic partnership with DATANUUM , the comprehensive customer data enrichment, engagement and retention for retailers and healthcare businesses. This collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer data driven growth and retention capabilities for businesses across the Middle East and beyond.







This partnership will leverage ZainTECH's extensive regional expertise in implementing compliant cloud infrastructures with DATANUUM's cutting edge platform, to address the growing need for data privacy and regulatory compliance in the region. This should appeal to businesses looking for robust solutions to handle data securely while optimizing customer relationships, engagement and marketing spend.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH commented,“ZainTECH's mission is to deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions to our clients and exceed expectations while doing so. By combining DATANUUM's solutions with our services, we can offer businesses with compliant value-added technologies that support differentiation and growth.”

Salam Saadeh, CEO of DATANUUM said,“Partnering with ZainTECH represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower B2C businesses in the MENA region and beyond with the best data enrichment and engagement capabilities. ZainTECH's robust infrastructure and regional market presence will enable us to reach more businesses and help them transform their customer interactions. The collaboration will drive innovation and growth for both our clients.”

DATANUUM was founded from the deep understanding of the daily challenges faced by businesses to consistently capture customer data, enrich it, retain customers, manage the full customer life-cycle, increase customer life-time value, while providing a consistent customer experience.

The partnership will initially focus on Retail and Healthcare establishments offering several key benefits, including:

: Through helping businesses meet compliance without compromising performance.: Through implementing hyper-personalized cutting-edge customer engagement and retention tools, allowing businesses to focus on growing and retaining their customer base, while driving long-term loyalty.: Through easily and efficiently leveraging their secure customer data and behavior, businesses can decrease customer acquisition costs, improve ROI on lead acquisition marketing initiatives, while ensuring accurate attribution and performance tracking.: Through ZainTECH's scalable cloud solutions, coupled with DATANUUM's flexible engagement tools, businesses can adapt their customer strategies as they scale, optimizing both costs and performance.

Together, ZainTECH and DATANUUM are committed to driving digital transformation and supporting regional businesses to unlock the full potential of their customer data in a simple, integrated and efficient manner, that will elevate customer relationships and engagement, as well asoptimize marketing spend.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

About DATANUUM

DATANUUM is a comprehensive customer data enrichment, engagement and retention platform for B2C businesses. With a focus on empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions, DATANUUM provides advanced customer retention and engagement tools and insights to enhance customer interactions and drive business growth.