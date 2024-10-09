Ukraine Interested In Continuing High-Level Dialogue With UAE Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha in a phone call with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the need to continue a high-level bilateral dialogue.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"Had a productive call with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE. Thanked for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty. Emphasized the need for continued high-level Ukraine-UAE dialogue & need to reach just peace for Ukraine based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula," Sybiha wrote.

