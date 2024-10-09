Suntec Data Listed In Clutch's Top Data Annotation Firms In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec Data, a leading provider of data management and annotation services, proudly announces its inclusion in Clutch's prestigious list of Top Data Annotation Service Providers in Los Angeles. This recognition accentuates SunTec Data's commitment to delivering accurate, scalable, and high-quality data annotation services that empower AI and ML models across various industries.



Clutch's Recognition Process

Clutch, a leading B2B rating and review platform, evaluates service providers based on client feedback, expertise, and the quality of services. SunTec Data's inclusion in this list reflects the company's excellence in delivering tailored data annotation services, ensuring that AI and ML models are trained on accurate datasets for superior results.



Driving Excellence in Data Annotation

As an ISO-certified organization, SunTec Data provides a wide range of data annotation services, including image, video, and text labeling, that help businesses build intelligent AI systems with enhanced decision-making capabilities. The company's services span multiple sectors, including automotive, healthcare, retail, and finance, which makes it a reliable option for businesses to get precise and timely annotation services.



Thrilled by this prestigious recognition, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of the Data Division at SunTec Data, expressed his appreciation, saying:



“This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering precise and scalable data annotation services. We understand how important accurate data is in training AI and ML models across various businesses, and hence, we have adopted a human-in-the-loop approach for secure data annotation. As we continue to innovate and expand, this recognition reinforces our dedication to providing quality and accurate services tailored to our clients' evolving needs.”



