Maturity Of Riksbank Certificates
Prolonged maturity of Riksbank certificates in December 2024
The maturity of the certificates announced on December 17, 2024 will be
prolonged. The settlement day for the certificates will be December
18, and the certificates will mature on January 8, 2025.
phone +46 8 6966970
