Maturity Of Riksbank Certificates


10/9/2024 5:46:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Prolonged maturity of Riksbank certificates in December 2024

The maturity of the certificates announced on December 17, 2024 will be

prolonged. The settlement day for the certificates will be December

18, and the certificates will mature on January 8, 2025.


For more information please contact Markets Department, Front Office desk

phone +46 8 6966970



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

