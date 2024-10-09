Registering 5.8% Of CAGR The Global Automotive HVAC System Market Size Reach USD 68.18 Billion By 2020-2027 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled," Automotive HVAC System Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, Vehicle Type and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027".



The global automotive HVAC system market size was valued at $43.37 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.



An HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system controls the internal heat of a vehicle cabin. It consists of three subsystems: air conditioning, cooling, and heating, which work together to deliver purified air to the vehicle cabin and ensure thermal comfort for passengers and drivers.



It controls the air temperature, analyzes the moisture content, and eliminates excess humidity from the circulating air. The global automotive HVAC system market share is propelled by a rise in demand for automatic climate control features and thermal systems, an increase in disposable income and a surge in vehicle sales. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive HVAC system market is estimated to portray the highest CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The primary market players are concentrating their investments on R&D projects to create cutting-edge technologies and economical, fuel-efficient HVAC solutions. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable remote control of the HVAC system is one of the major trends in the automotive HVAC system industry. This implies that drivers can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings while outside the vehicle using a smartphone or other device.



Another development is the expanding use of advanced sensors and algorithms to enhance the efficiency of the HVAC system. The HVAC settings can be adjusted by these systems to create the most comfortable interior environment based on factors such as the number of passengers in the car, the outside temperature, and the amount of sunlight entering the vehicle. The energy efficiency of automotive HVAC systems is also becoming a bigger priority. The amount of energy required to heat or cool a car's interior can be decreased by using new technologies like heat recovery systems and heat pumps, which are being investigated by manufacturers. This helps to increase the range of electric and hybrid cars while also saving fuel and reducing emissions.



There have been several technological advancements in automotive HVAC systems in recent years, some of the most important include :



Energy compressors : The compressor in conventional HVAC systems is driven by an engine-powered belt, which can be inefficient and use a lot of fuel. However, battery-powered electric compressors have the potential to be more energy-efficient because they are powered continuously.



Dual-zone and tri-zone systems : These systems enable the driver and passengers to customize their own climate zones and set their preferred temperatures.



Air purification systems : In order to create a cleaner and healthier interior environment, some cars now have air purification systems that can filter out allergens and pollutants.



Advanced sensors : The most comfortable interior environment can be achieved by adjusting the HVAC settings in accordance with factors like the number of passengers, the outside temperature, and the amount of sunlight entering the car.



Internet of Things (IoT) integration : Even when the driver is not in the vehicle, the integration of IoT technology can allow remote control of the HVAC system from a smartphone or other device.



These improvements have enhanced the whole driving experience for consumers by making automotive HVAC systems more effective, practical, and adaptable.



Recent developments in the global automotive HVAC system market :



1. In October 2022, innovative pneumatic comfort and thermal management company, Gentherm declared that it has been chosen by Cadillac to provide ClimateSense for the upcoming Cadillac CELESTIQ in 2024.



2. Infineon Technologies unveiled its motor control kit, MOTIX, a complete system solution for motor control. The pre-assembled kit involves everything required to get the motor spinning in seconds, comprising a chipset with a BLDC motor and pre-flashed sample software. These kits utilized in cooling fans, auxiliary pumps, HVAC blowers, as well as any other application that uses 3-phase low-voltage BLDC motors.



