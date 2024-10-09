Indiagold Eyes Major Expansion In India's Gold Loan Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 9, 2024: Indiagold, a prominent fintech company specialising in loans, is set to disrupt the loan with its ambitious expansion plans and innovative product offerings.



With a vision to become the preferred choice of lender for small business owners and individuals especially those operating micro and small enterprises outside the GST framework, Indiagold is committed to providing swift, discreet, and convenient gold loan services.



''We aim to streamline the gold loan process and eliminate the stigma associated with the use of family gold as a monetisable asset. This will empower small business owners to access the financial support they need. In this financial year, we will not only strengthen our presence in existing markets but also foray into new cities with significant potential,'' said Nitin Misra, Co-Founder of Indiagold.



The fintech firm offers various products, including gold loans, digital gold, and physical gold. In just four years, the company has served over 20 lakh customers, introducing a range of customer-centric products tailored to meet their evolving needs.



Indiagold's key differentiators include a seamless, digital-first onboarding experience, fully digital payment options, app-based lifecycle management, flexible loan tenures, and comprehensive omnichannel customer support.



The company has also been recognised for its groundbreaking technology and product innovations, receiving several prestigious awards. These include Best Tech Innovators and Emerging Digital Lenders by the Digital Lenders Association of India, Best Customer Service Innovators by Economic Times, and a spot on the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list.



Over the past two years, the company has experienced remarkable growth in the city of Chennai and plans to triple its team size this quarter to better cater to its customers.



To ensure the security of customer data, Indiagold has implemented robust cybersecurity measures, including advanced encryption methods, stringent access controls, and PCI DSS Level 2 certification. As an ISO 27001:2013 certified company, Indiagold remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security.





About Indiagold



Indiagold is a leading fintech company specialising in gold loans, digital gold, and physical gold. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and customer-oriented products, serving over 20 lakh customers in just four years. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data security, Indiagold continues to set new benchmarks in the gold loan industry

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Manav Khanna

Email :...