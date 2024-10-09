Michael Kaumeyer Joins Nicola Wealth To Drive Ultra-High-Net-Worth Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth, one of Canada's fastest-growing private counsel firms, is pleased to announce that Michael Kaumeyer, founder and former CEO of Grayhawk Wealth, has joined Nicola Wealth to help develop and grow its ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) division.

For over 30 years, Nicola Wealth has served some of Canada's most successful and wealthiest families with over $3 billion of the firm's $16 billion in assets under management (AUM) stewarded for this segment. Recognizing the opportunity to expand in the UHNW space, Michael's new role reflects Nicola Wealth's commitment to this market segment. His leadership will help the firm grow while assisting clients in building meaningful legacies for themselves and their communities.

Michael, an accomplished business leader, brings a proven track record of success in working with Canadian families and foundations, emphasizing strong, multigenerational relationships to support the growth of their legacies. His complementary skill set in connecting with clients, understanding their distinctive values and challenges, and delivering exceptional service aligns with Nicola Wealth's approach to advanced financial planning and pension fund-style investing.

"Michael's decision to join us speaks volumes about our approach to wealth and legacy management,” said Vanessa Flockton, President, Private Wealth. "We don't just serve our clients; we care deeply about them, their families, and their communities. Michael shares our belief that the key to lasting success is building strong, personal relationships. He will help us build upon our proven track record of long-term performance, sophisticated planning and enduring relationships.”

Prior to joining Nicola Wealth, Michael founded Grayhawk Wealth in 2015 and successfully grew the firm to manage $1.5 billion in AUM. His relationship-driven approach led to a highly successful business, resulting in the sale of the majority stake in 2020. At Nicola Wealth, Michael will have a national mandate to further define and expand the firm's UHNW services, ensuring clients receive the highest level of personalized and innovative wealth management solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Nicola Wealth, a firm that prioritizes relationships and truly understands the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families," said Kaumeyer. "This is a unique opportunity to build on the firm's legacy of trust and care, and I look forward to working with Canadian families to help them grow and protect their wealth across generations."

Based in Calgary, Michael will work nationally to contribute to Nicola Wealth's ongoing mission to deliver exceptional client experiences. His deep Alberta roots and commitment to the community further align with Nicola Wealth's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of its clients and the communities they care about.

Nicola Wealth's approach to serving clients centers on the ability to integrate wealth planning with investment management and personal legacy-building. By bringing Michael on board, Nicola Wealth will continue to grow its UHNW client base and serve Canadian families with the care, time, and expertise they deserve.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Today, the firm manages over $16.4 billion in assets for clients across Canada, with advisors in BC, Alberta and Ontario. Nicola Wealth delivers a level of diversification; building upon a foundation of publicly traded securities, the Nicola Wealth portfolio is truly diversified to include access to a wide range of private asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. For more information, please visit .

