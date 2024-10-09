Belmont City Press LLC Announces Industry Experts On 'Tell Us A Story' Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Belmont City Press LLC features expert insights on team dynamics, personal growth, neurodiversity, and public speaking on the 'Tell Us a Story' podcast.

- Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of Tell Us a Story PodcastBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belmont City Press LLC , focused on helping entrepreneurs and salespeople launch or promote their businesses, is proud to announce a new season of its podcast, "Tell Us a Story ". The podcast continues its tradition of featuring professionals from various industries who share their unique insights and expertise episode delivers valuable, actionable advice and experiences from experts who have navigated challenges, grown their businesses, and helped others to do the same. The podcast's listeners, made up of entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals, benefit from the engaging discussions and practical strategies shared by these experts.Robyn McTague: Helping Teams and Individuals Discover Their "Why"In one of the latest episodes, Tell Us a Story welcomes Robyn McTague, founder of Robyn McTague Benefits. McTague is an Engagement Catalyst who works with both individuals and teams to help them uncover their true purpose-their“why”-and align their actions with what truly matters to them. Through her work,McTague empowers entrepreneurs and organizations to build resilient relationships, enhance team dynamics, and find motivation. In this episode, she discusses the importance of understanding personal motivations and how this knowledge translates to professional success.McTague emphasizes the role of resiliency in overcoming challenges and shares strategies for creating strong, dynamic teams. Her expertise extends to the use of tools like the Enneagram, which help individuals grow by understanding their personality types and motivations. For entrepreneurs and team leaders, her insights into aligning personal goals with organizational objectives can be transformative. For more information about McTague's work, visit ALifeofChoice.Leslie Crudup Villagarcia: Living Authentically and Embracing PolyamoryIn this episode, Belmont City Press sits down with Leslie Crudup Villagarcia, founder of Leslie V. Coaching, who is a full-time life coach and polyamory mentor based in Brisbane, Australia. Crudup Villagarcia specializes in helping her clients break free from societal expectations to live more authentic, purpose-driven lives. Her coaching primarily focuses on polyamory and ethical non-monogamy, offering guidance to individuals navigating these complex relationships. Crudup Villagarcia also works with clients who have premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), offering insights into managing the emotional and physical challenges that come with it.Crudup Villagarcia's episode dives into her journey of helping people embrace their true selves by developing a purpose-driven mindset. By guiding clients to overcome societal pressures, Crudup Villagarcia empowers them to live lives that are aligned with their own values, particularly in areas where societal expectations can feel restrictive or judgmental. To learn more about Crudup Villagarcia and her coaching services, visit LeslieVCoaching.Belmont City Press, is dedicated to showcasing experts who provide real, actionable value to our audience. Their podcast, "Tell Us a Story", is more than just a platform for conversation-it's an opportunity for professionals to share their hard-earned insights, experiences, and strategies with the public. "Each guest we feature brings a wealth of knowledge and a sincere commitment to serving their clients and communities," says Red Hilton, CEO of Belmont City Press LLC. "We take pride in creating a space where these industry leaders can educate, inspire, and empower our listeners, offering them the tools they need to achieve their own success." Hilton adds that Belmont City Press remains committed to fostering meaningful dialogue, where guests don't just tell their stories but provide a true service to the public by sharing their expertise.Laverne Friesen: Unlocking Empowerment for Middle-Aged MenThe podcast also features Laverne Friesen, founder of True Emotion Healing. Friesen specializes in helping middle-aged men overcome personal trauma, mental health struggles, and emotional roadblocks to discover their true selves. Having faced significant personal trauma and mental health challenges himself, Friesen's story is one of resilience and transformation, making him a powerful voice for men seeking personal empowerment and deeper connections.In this episode, Friesen shares his personal journey and the process behind his 12-week coaching program, Transformation Through Honour. This program helps men unlock their personal potential by addressing childhood conditioning, developing self-love, and healing from past trauma. His mission is to help men live joy-filled lives through gratitude and personal transformation. For more details on Friesen's transformative work, visit TrueEmotion.Shannyn Schroeder: Empowering Neurodivergent WomenIn an insightful episode, Belmont City Press speaks with Shannyn Schroeder, the founder of EF Bomb Coach, who specializes in helping neurodivergent women improve their executive function skills. Many of Schroeder's clients have received later-in-life diagnoses and are navigating the unique challenges that come with being neurodivergent. Through her coaching, Schroeder helps women understand how neurodiversity impacts their ability to organize, plan, and manage tasks, while also providing practical tools for improving these skills.Schroeder's work is especially relevant for women who may be struggling with executive function challenges in both their personal and professional lives. In this episode, she offers strategies for developing executive function skills, navigating a new diagnosis, and shifting mindsets to believe in the possibility of positive change. Her course, Executive Functioning and Neurodivergence, is designed to make these critical life skills accessible to anyone who needs them. To learn more about Schroeder's coaching, visit EFBombCoach.Zachary Vaught: Overcoming Fear of Public SpeakingIn another episode, Belmont City Press sits down with Zachary Vaught, founder of Master Your Speak, a business dedicated to helping professionals conquer their fear of public speaking. Vaught shares his personal journey from being an IT professional to becoming a public speaking coach, using his background in teaching, officiating weddings, and presenting to a wide variety of audiences.Vaught's episode focuses on practical techniques for overcoming the fear and anxiety associated with public speaking. He emphasizes the importance of reframing one's mindset to build confidence and offers actionable plans and exercises to develop strong public speaking skills. His insights are especially valuable for professionals who present in meetings, deliver pitches, or want to step out of their comfort zone to become more effective communicators. For more information on Vaught's public speaking coaching, visit MasterYourSpeak.Hilton said of "Tell Us a Story" podcast, "Our guests bring remarkable depth of knowledge and a genuine commitment to serving their clients. Their insights not only educate but inspire our listeners to grow and thrive."About Belmont City Press:Belmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency that masquerades as a boutique book publisher. Through its Tell Us a Story podcast, Belmont City Press provides a platform for entrepreneurs and industry experts to share their knowledge, insights, and experiences with a broad audience. The podcast covers a wide range of topics from personal development and leadership to niche business strategies and overcoming challenges. Each episode offers listeners practical advice and inspirational stories from professionals at the top of their fields. Belmont City Press is committed to helping professionals establish themselves as thought leaders, whether through coaching, publishing, or public speaking listen to the latest episodes of Tell Us a Story or learn more about Belmont City Press's services, visit BelmontCityPress.

