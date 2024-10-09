Sciony Unveils New Edtech Features, Empowering Entrepreneurs And Universities To Drive Innovation And Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrepreneurship EdTech Empowering Innovators, and Universities Globally

- Georg Roth, Founder and Director of Sciony Ltd, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sciony, the rapidly growing global innovation ecosystem , is excited to announce several key developments designed to further enhance support for entrepreneurs, innovators, and universities. With a remarkable 900% year-over-year increase in community membership in 2023, and expanding to 78 countries in 2024, Sciony is solidifying its position as the go-to platform for turning ideas into reality.Continued Growth and Global ExpansionSciony's remarkable journey has seen its platform span 67 countries in 2023, with continued growth pushing that figure to 78 countries and counting in 2024. This global reach has been accompanied by consistent double-digit growth, month after month. The success of Sciony's community is a reflection of its commitment to provide innovators and entrepreneurs with the tools and connections needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.Sciony's leadership expressed their gratitude for the support of the community:“Our growth has been powered by the innovators and visionaries who have chosen to join us on this journey. We are excited to continue building on this momentum and remain dedicated to empowering even more creators to achieve their goals.”New "Smart" MembershipSciony is proud to introduce its new Smart Membership, launching on October 1st, 2024. This membership is tailored specifically for entrepreneurs and startups, offering access to an array of resources, tools, and global networks essential for success in today's competitive environment. With pricing set at an affordable rate - equivalent to the cost of just two or three cups of coffee a month - the Smart Membership provides innovators with invaluable knowledge and opportunities at a highly accessible price point.By choosing Smart, members unlock an array of benefits, including a new business plan analyzer and business model assessment canvas that enable users to build their business on a solid foundation for sustainable success. Additionally, Smart members enjoy heightened security, ensuring that their intellectual property remains safe throughout the innovation process. Sciony also provides a completely ad-free experience, allowing members to work without distractions while accessing premium tools and resources that drive innovation forward. Priority support ensures that any questions or issues are addressed swiftly, further enhancing the user experience.Empowering Universities with Sciony's Entrepreneurial University SolutionRecognising the critical role that universities play in shaping the next generation of innovators, Sciony has developed the Entrepreneurial University Solution. This new and innovative Entrepreneurship EdTech solution is designed to support universities, higher education institutions, and entrepreneurial ecosystems by providing them with a seamless, branded platform to nurture and grow entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting hands-on entrepreneurship education with best-practice tools and expertise.With Sciony's solution, universities can operate their own branded innovation ecosystems, providing students and faculty with the tools, networks, and resources necessary to transform entrepreneurship education from theory into practice. The platform enhances the universities' ability to foster innovation, offering benefits such as increased global connectivity, heightened visibility as an innovation leader, and access to funding and expert mentorship.“We are excited to partner with universities to help them drive entrepreneurship and innovation forward,” said Sciony's leadership.“Our platform empowers universities to confidently support their students and faculty through every stage of the innovation process transforming ideas into reality, ultimately generating economic and social value.”Looking Forward to the Fourth QuarterAs 2024 progresses, Sciony is poised to unveil even more groundbreaking services in the fourth quarter, further expanding the tools available to innovators and universities. These upcoming releases promise to redefine the innovation landscape , offering features and services not yet seen in the marketplace. Sciony invites its members to stay tuned for these exciting developments in the weeks to come.About ScionySciony is a global innovation ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs, startups, universities, and corporations with the tools and connections necessary to navigate the innovation lifecycle. Through its platform, Sciony enables the commercialisation of ideas, connecting innovators with investors, experts, and business partners while offering robust intellectual property protection. With a presence in over 78 countries and counting, Sciony continues to foster a global community of visionaries.For more information, visit or contact us at info at sciony.

