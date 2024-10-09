Haryana To Be Key Constituent Of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi After Meeting CM Saini

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and wished him for the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

“I am confident that Haryana's role is going to play a pivotal role in realising the goal of a developed India,” said PM Modi on his X handle, after meeting the Haryana CM.

CM Saini reached the Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) official residence of the Prime Minister this morning, after pulling off a stunning victory in the Haryana Assembly elections.

This is the BJP's historic third-consecutive victory in Haryana and also its biggest win, in terms of numbers.

The party bettered its performance from the 2019 elections and bagged 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Haryana CM, accompanied by BJP state President Mohan Lal Badoli is slated to meet many senior BJP leaders during the day.

In the meeting with the top party leadership, the deliberations are also likely to be held over the formation of a new Cabinet in the state.

According to sources, the Haryana BJP unit is keen on organising a swearing-in ceremony on Dussehra, a festival which marks the triumph of good over evil.

However, the date and venue for the swearing-in are yet to be decided.

According to reports, the modalities of the oath-ceremony are also likely to feature during Saini's meeting with the Central leadership.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature party meet is likely to be held on Thursday to elect its leader.

The 54-year-old CM Saini, hailing from the OBC community, is likely to retain the Chief Minister's post for bringing back the party to power for a record third time in the state.

He had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Haryana CM in March, months before the impending Haryana Assembly elections.