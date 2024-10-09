One Killed, 11 Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day
10/9/2024 5:13:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and injured 11 residents of the Donetsk region on Tuesday, October 8.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On October 8, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region -- in Kostiantynivka. Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day," the post reads.
The total number of victims of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
