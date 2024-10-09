One Killed, 11 Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and 11 residents of the Donetsk region on Tuesday, October 8.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On October 8, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region -- in Kostiantynivka. Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day," the post reads.

The total number of of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.