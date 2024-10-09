Five Injured As Russian Drone Hits Nine-Story Apartment Building In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian strike drone in the Odesa region damaged the glazing and facade of a nine-story apartment building and five people.

Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian aggressors have been terrorizing the Odesa region with attack drones for a third consecutive night. Our air defense forces have destroyed most of the targets. Due to the attack, the glazing and facade of a nine-story building in the Odesa district were damaged, without further ignition. Five people were injured, and three of them were hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity," the post said.

The attic floor of an unfinished building also caught fire. The fire, covering an area of 400 square meters, was quickly extinguished. The glazing of the building of a medical institution was damaged.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population in the Odesa region.

Photo credit: Dumska