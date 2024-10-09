Industrial Facility Damaged In Russian Ballistic Missile Attack On Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with three ballistic missiles late on October 8, damaging an industrial facility.

Filip Pronin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with three ballistic missiles. An industrial facility in the region was damaged," the post said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

On the night of October 8 to 9, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 22 strike drones. The Ukrainian Air Force said 21 drones had been shot down.