Japan's Lower House Of Parliament Dissolved For General Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 9 (NNN-NHK) – The lower house of Japan's parliament was officially dissolved today, setting the stage for the general election, as Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba seeks to secure his party's lower house majority.

The general election is slated to be held on Oct 27, with campaigning set to begin on Oct 15.– NNN-NHK