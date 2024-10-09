(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michigan Mesothelioma Center

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a current or former auto mechanic who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan to please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with lung cancer and mesothelioma in Michigan for over 45 years and they have a remarkable track record when it comes to compensation for their clients with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The group says, "When it comes to asbestos exposure auto mechanics are in the top five work groups nationwide. Auto mechanics would have had daily exposure if before the 1980s they were routinely doing brake jobs, clutch repairs, transmission repairs or replacements, or engine valve jobs. In some instances, auto mechanics still must worry about asbestos exposure if they are working on or maintaining cars-trucks that were built before the late 1980s.

"If your husband or dad is an auto mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the remarkable legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. If you want the best lung cancer or mesothelioma compensation in Michigan, the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis are the ones to call."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."



