The9 Establishes Joint Venture To Operate AI Algorithms Marketing Business

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY ) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai The9 Information Co., Ltd. signed a joint venture agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement") with ShaoXing TongZe Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "TongZe"), an AI algorithms and big data marketing in China. The9 will hold a 51% stake and TongZe will hold a 49% stake in the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture will become one of The9's consolidated subsidiaries to operate AI algorithms and big data marketing business, and is expected to provide marketing solution to The9's upcoming new MIR game: MIR M.

Pursuant to the Agreement, TongZe committed that it will utilize its AI algorithms and big data to reach more than 100 million relevant pan-MIR tag users and more than 30 million paid MIR users. It also committed to The9 that the Joint Venture will have an annual profit of more than RMB100 million (approximately US$14 million) in 2025. All after-tax profits of the Joint Venture will be distributed as dividends every quarter according to the shareholding ratio of the Joint Venture partners.

The9 will grant TongZe The9 restricted shares. The amount will be RMB 42.5 million / US dollar to RMB exchange rate on the date of issuance / NCTY share price on the date of issuance. The restricted shares will be issued within 10 working days after the Joint Venture is established. These restricted shares will be unlocked in stages according to the actual achievement of the Joint Venture's 2025 profit as committed by TongZe.

"We see that AI technology and applications have begun to bring new ideas to the traditional marketing of online games in China, which is too costly and inefficient. Our cooperation with TongZe will utilize its mature AI algorithms and big data to reach potential tagged MIR game users directly for our new MIR game," said George Lai, CFO of The9.

"We are dedicated to providing precise marketing services using AI algorithms and big data. Through our proprietary accurate traffic distribution platform, we help our customers to achieve high user return, increase user stickiness, reduce operating costs and increase efficiency. We are cooperating with leading Internet companies such as ByteDance, Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu, to cover millions of tag users in different categories according to customers' needs. We can reach more than 10 million people per day, providing an average of 15,000+ new registered users per day for customers across the industry. We believe our joint venture with The9 will bring MIR M to next level and we have 100% confidence the joint venture can make our committed profit of RMB100 million in next year," said Cai Guo Qing, CEO of TongZe.

About The9 Limited



The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 is committed to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in online games operation and AI investment businesses in different industries.

