Total voting Rights - Correction

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Total Rights - Correction

Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") wishes to notify the following corrections to the voting rights disclosed in the below 'Total Voting Rights' announcements, which were made public on the dates specified below. The Deferred Convertible Shares issued by the Company hold no voting rights and, therefore, should use the total number of voting rights in issue in respect of the FWT Share class only as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at today's date, the Company has 35,459,937 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 35,459,937. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.