Apple shipments in Iran reach USD114m in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - September 21), Iran reported apple exports totaling USD114 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure is part of a broader trend, as the value of Iran's agricultural product exports increased by an impressive 26 percent compared to the same period last year. The IRICA detailed that Iran exported approximately 3.2 million tons of agricultural products, bringing in a total of USD1.7 billion during this period, which also reflects a 20 percent rise in weight year-on-year.



Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, highlighted that the value of Iran's exports of agricultural and foodstuff products rose by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19. Iranian producers successfully exported around USD6.3 billion worth of these goods during that year, showcasing the sector's growth and importance within the national economy. Notably, agro-food products accounted for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports in the prior year.



Iraq emerged as the leading destination for Iran's agro-food products, importing USD1.986 billion worth, which represented 31.5 percent of the total exports of food and agricultural products from Iran. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second, importing USD751 million, while Russia followed in third place with imports totaling USD521.5 million. This data underscores the significance of regional trade partnerships and the reliance on neighboring countries for agricultural exports.



Furthermore, the overall value of Iran's foreign trade, encompassing oil and technical engineering services, reached an impressive USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year. This figure illustrates the vital role that both oil and non-oil sectors play in Iran's economy, especially in the context of ongoing economic challenges and international sanctions.

