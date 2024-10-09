Biocortex Unveils Critical Bacteria Interactions In ADC Cancer Treatment, Enabled By Google Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCorteX, a leading biotech innovator, today

formally announced a breakthrough in the field of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment, achieved by leveraging Cloud technology. Through its advanced 'Unified Biology' approach, cutting-edge technology, and the power of Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure, BioCorteX has discovered a crucial between the tumour microenvironment and ADC efficacy, potentially transforming the landscape of personalised cancer therapy.

As described by BioCorteX, ADCs have shown immense promise in targeted cancer treatment, but their effectiveness has been hampered by a lack of understanding of why they fail in many patients. BioCorteX's research, enabled by Google Cloud's technology, has uncovered a critical piece of the puzzle: the interaction between bacteria residing within tumours and ADCs. This discovery could significantly improve the success rate of clinical trials and lead to more effective treatments for a wider range of patients.

"BioCorteX's groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionise ADC development and cancer treatment," said Dr Nik Sharma, BioCorteX, CEO. "By leveraging our ''Unified Biology' approach, powerful technology platform, and Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure, we are uncovering the hidden complexities of cancer biology and paving the way for more precise and effective therapies."

BioCorteX's 'Unified Biology' approach integrates vast amounts of biological data, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the complex interactions within the tumour microenvironment. This approach, combined with the company's advanced Carbon KnowledgeTM and Carbon MirrorTM technologies, and Google Cloud's ability to process massive datasets rapidly and efficiently, allows for faster and more accurate insights.

Carbon KnowledgeTM is an extraordinarily large biology-based knowledge graph with over 3bn nodes and 16bn edges, stored on BigQuery. Carbon MirrorTM is a foundational emulator, which builds on Carbon KnowledgeTM to uncover hidden interactions between bacteria, human physiology, diseases, and drugs.

Adrian Poole, Director, Digital Natives UKI, Google Cloud said: "Cancer, a complex and multifaceted disease, remains one of the most formidable challenges in modern medicine. We are proud to support BioCorteX's groundbreaking research with the power of Google Cloud's infrastructure. This collaboration exemplifies the potential of cloud computing and advanced analytics to accelerate scientific discovery and transform the field of medicine."

BioCorteX's research using these technologies has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) award, and is attracting significant attention from the scientific and medical communities. The company is actively collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology partners like Google Cloud to further develop and apply its discoveries to the development of next-generation ADC therapies.

With its revolutionary approach, discoveries, and collaborations with technology companies like Google Cloud, BioCorteX is poised to lead the way in personalized cancer treatment and make a significant impact on the lives of patients worldwide.

About BioCorteX

BioCorteX is a pioneering biotech company dedicated to transforming drug discovery and development through its innovative 'Unified Biology' approach and advanced technology platform. By leveraging cutting-edge data analytics, machine learning, and the power of Google Cloud, BioCorteX is unlocking the hidden complexities of disease biology and accelerating the development of more effective and personalized therapies.

