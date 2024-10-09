Hybrid Power System Market To Reach $1,072.9 Million By 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights Inc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hybrid Power System Is Estimated To Witness High Growth Owing To Rising Focus on Sustainable and Reliable Power Generation Burlingame, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hybrid Power System Market Size to Grow from USD 704.2 Million in 2024 to USD 1,072.9 Million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Rising concerns over carbon emissions and climate change, there is an increasing push towards adopting cleaner and greener sources of energy. Hybrid power systems provide a sustainable solution which leverages both renewable sources like solar and wind as well as non-renewable sources like diesel or natural gas to power remote areas and even large institutions.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $704.2 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,072.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End-use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Increasing global concerns over environmental pollution

. Rising electricity needs of remote communities Restraints & Challenges . High initial investments

. Intermittency issues with renewable sources

The global hybrid power system market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rapid industrialization and growing need for uninterrupted power supply across various end use verticals.

By type, the solar-diesel hybrid segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period owing to rising deployment of solar PV modules along with diesel generators to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Solar-diesel hybrid systems utilize solar energy during the day and switch to diesel generators automatically during nights and cloudy conditions, making them a cost effective and reliable option.

On the basis of end use, the commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global hybrid power system market during the forecast period. Growing commercial establishments such as malls, office buildings, and warehouses are driving the adoption of hybrid power systems to reduce electricity bills and ensure backup during power outages. These systems can fulfill around 60-70% of the average power requirement of commercial buildings through solar energy during daytime.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global hybrid power system market owing to stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions and focus on the deployment of clean and green energy sources across utilities and off-grid applications in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the hybrid power system market include Vertiv, General Electric, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Guangzhou HY Energy Technology Limited Corp., Kestrel Renewable Energy, KYOCERA Corporation, Eaton, Iberdrola, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Sharp Electronic, Suzlon Group, Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and Wartsila. These players are focusing on new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position and tap growth opportunities.

In conclusion, increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power coupled with focus on renewable energy integration is expected to drive significant growth in the global hybrid power system market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Power System Industry News

In February 2024, NTPC Launced 1 GW wind-solar hybrid tender.

In March 2024, Hydrid Power Solutions Inc. announced the expansion of its product offering with the launch of its inaugural Power as A Service Contract, catering to a major metropolitan computer line.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Type:



Solar-diesel Hybrid

Wind-diesel Hybrid

Hydro-diesel Hybrid Others

By End-use:



Commercial

Industrial

Residential Others

By Region:



North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



