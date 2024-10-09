Oil rates decline over 4 percent due to reports of potential ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Oil rates dropped more than 4 percent on Tuesday, driven by reports of a potential ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, though some support remained due to concerns over a possible attack on Iranian oil infrastructure. futures fell by USD3.75, or 4.63 percent, settling at USD77.18 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped USD3.57, or 4.63 percent, to USD73.57 per barrel. Both benchmarks saw declines of over USD4 during the session, marking their lowest points for the day.



Brent crude slipped below USD80 a barrel on Monday for the first time since August, after previously seeing a rise of more than 3 percent in daily gains. The increase followed its largest weekly jump in over a year, gaining around 8 percent due to escalating concerns about the Middle East conflict. Hezbollah’s indication that a ceasefire with Israel could be achieved through negotiations came as Israel ramped up operations against the group in southern Lebanon.



Oil rates had previously surged in response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel in early October, prompting Israel to consider retaliation. However, some analysts suggest that an attack on Iran’s oil infrastructure remains unlikely, and they warn that prices may face further downward pressure if Israel chooses to target other areas instead of Iran’s oil assets.



Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, continued to strengthen as it approached Florida, forcing the shutdown of at least one oil and gas platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. In the U.S., traders are also watching crude oil inventory data, with reports indicating a rise of about 11 million barrels in U.S. crude stocks last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks dropped. The official report from the Energy Information Administration is expected on Wednesday.

