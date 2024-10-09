Mild Autumn Weather Across Highlands, Warmer In Lowlands Through Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain near seasonal averages through Saturday, with mild autumnal weather prevailing over the highlands and plains. Meanwhile, relatively warmer conditions will continue in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.A slight decrease in temperature is anticipated for Thursday. The weather will remain mild in the highlands and plains, with warmer conditions persisting in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear, with winds continuing to be light and from the northwest.This pattern is expected to persist through Friday, with mild autumnal temperatures over the highlands and plains, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintain warmer conditions under light northwesterly winds.Saturday's weather forecast indicates that temperatures will stay around seasonal norms. The highlands and plains will continue to experience moderate autumn weather, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively warm, with light northwesterly winds prevailing.Today's forecast high and low temperatures are as follows: East Amman at 29 C and 19 C, West Amman at 27 C and 17 C, the northern highlands at 26 C and 16 C, and Al-Sharah Mountains at 27 C and 14 C. In the Badia, temperatures will reach 35 C and 18 C, while the plains will see 30 C and 20 C. The Dead Sea will experience 37 C and 24 C, with Aqaba forecasted at 36 C and 24 C.