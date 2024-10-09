Carnegie Mellon Hosts Largest QCPC In Event History
Doha: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMUQ) hosted the fifth annual Qatar Collegiate programming Competition (QCPC).
The competition set a new record for participation, attracting a total of 114 teams, comprising 349 students and coaches from universities and high schools in Doha.
After the end of an intense and competitive weekend, CMU-Q's Thang Bui-Nguyen, George Chkhaidze, and Dilshodbek Khujaev took the top spot in the university track, solving an impressive 11 problems out of 13.
In the high school track, Aditya Menon and Yash Sah from DPS Monarch International School were the top team, with six problems solved. It was an extraordinary showing from the high school students, whose results matched those of the second and third ranked teams in the university track.
Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, is delighted to see the enthusiasm for programming among the youth of Qatar:“Programming competitions are about more than a single event-they are about building a community around creative problem solving,” he said.“It is extraordinary to see so many students here who are passionate about programming.”
