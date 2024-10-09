(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBiBank Group Chairman Jiangtao Sun Discusses Entrepreneurial Journey with Tsinghua-Cornell FMBA Program

WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of October 1st, Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank Group, was invited to participate in a sharing session with the ninth cohort of the Tsinghua-Cornell FMBA Program at the Cornell Johnson School of Management. The event attracted numerous MBA students, providing a for an in-depth exchange with Mr. Sun.During the event, Jiangtao Sun shared his journey of multiple entrepreneurial endeavors, exploring the challenges and rewards encountered along the way. He emphasized that successful entrepreneurship relies not only on the right timing but also on comprehensive strategic planning and teamwork. Drawing from his own experience, Sun offered valuable insights into team building, product development, and market expansion, highlighting the importance of innovative thinking and perseverance. He encouraged the attendees to boldly pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. The participants expressed that Mr. Sun's presentation was highly inspiring and gave them a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship.As an alumnus of the Tsinghua PBCSF EMBA program, Jiangtao Sun remains committed to supporting fellow alumni in their learning and professional development, promoting knowledge sharing and exchange within the industry. His company, CBiBank, continues to innovate in the field of fintech, actively recruiting talent, creating job opportunities, and driving progress within the industry.

Cecilia

CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC

+86 138 1178 6340

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.