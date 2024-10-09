Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market To See Competition Rise: Boku, Fortumo, Infobip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Latest Released Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Boku, Inc. (United States), DOCOMO Digital (Japan), Fortumo (Estonia), Infobip (Croatia), Digital Turbine (United States), Centili (United Kingdom), DIMOCO (Austria), Telecoming (Spain), Apigate (Malaysia), Telenor (Norway), Orange S.A. (France), Swisscom (Switzerland), Singtel (Singapore), Vodafone Group (United Kingdom), T-Mobile US (United States).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Platform Market refers to the industry that offers platforms enabling mobile users to make payments for digital goods, services, and subscriptions by charging the cost directly to their mobile phone bill or deducting it from their prepaid balance. DCB is a popular payment method for purchases such as apps, games, streaming services, and online content, especially in regions with limited access to traditional banking systems or credit cards.●On 16th January 2024,"TPAY MOBILE has launched Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for PUBG MOBILE in Egypt, allowing gamers to purchase in-game currency via Midasbuy, with charges added to their mobile bill or credit balance. Major Highlights of the Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report released by HTF MIGlobal Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Breakdown by Application (App Stores, Online Gaming, OTT Media Services, E-commerce, Others) by Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, Others) by Platform (Android, iOS, Others) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA)Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trend●DCB is becoming increasingly integrated with digital content providers, such as gaming, streaming, and app stores, enhancing user access to services.Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Driver●The increasing use of mobile devices for transactions drives demand for Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) as a convenient payment method.SWOT Analysis on Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform PlayersIn addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness. Regulation Analysis. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform. Regulation and its Implications. Other CompliancesFIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability) Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Boku, Inc. (United States), DOCOMO Digital (Japan), Fortumo (Estonia), Infobip (Croatia), Digital Turbine (United States), Centili (United Kingdom), DIMOCO (Austria), Telecoming (Spain), Apigate (Malaysia), Telenor (Norway), Orange S.A. (France), Swisscom (Switzerland), Singtel (Singapore), Vodafone Group (United Kingdom), T-Mobile US (United States).Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania). North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico). South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America). Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Limited DCB, Pure DCB, Others] in 2024Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market by Application/End Users [App Stores, Online Gaming, OTT Media Services, E-commerce, Others]Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030)Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationGlobal Direct Carrier Billing Platform (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

