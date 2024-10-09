(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia launches new industrial applications to improve worker safety and enhance operational efficiency



Expands the number of Nokia-owned and best-in-class applications integrated on the MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) to drive efficiency, productivity and OT security. New applications help to improve worker safety and enable responsive for machine remote control, leading to higher operational efficiency and strengthening OT environment security.



9 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced six new applications deployed on the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) to help enterprises improve worker safety, site security, enhance operational efficiency and secure OT environments in manufacturing, mining, ports, and chemical industries.

According to Analysys Mason, enterprises worldwide using private LTE and 5G are projected to spend $6 billion by 2030 on industrial applications enabling new use cases and enhancing existing ones. In line with industry developments, Nokia MXIE on-premises edge solution, part of Nokia's private wireless offering, supports ecosystem neutrality enabling the deployment of applications to help support growing diverse Industry 4.0 use case needs.

Offered as-a-service, these new applications are Ascom Ofelia, Fogsphere, innovaphone PBX & myApps, Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM), OneLayer, and Redinent and join our existing portfolio of Nokia, and third-party digitalization applications.

Improving situational awareness to enhance worker safety and site security

Worker safety remains a high priority in industrial settings. The new applications enable digitalization to increase situational awareness, better deal with incidents, and increase the use of real-time data and knowledge which are key to improving worker safety and site security. The new applications include the following:





Ascom Ofelia – Ascom Ofelia helps enterprises shift from separate alarm systems to one unified alarm solution, improving incident management, increasing situational awareness, and ensuring a safer workplace. Fogsphere® - A comprehensive, multi-modal AI platform to enhance workplace safety, security, and operational intelligence, with real-time solutions for PPE compliance, behavioral analysis, emergency management, access control, intrusion detection and vehicle monitoring.

Connecting workers to achieve higher efficiency

Connected worker applications are essential to overcome workforce challenges such as worker shortages, retention issues, and difficulty attracting new talent, which are key to achieving the efficiency and productivity needed to outperform the competition. Applications can give workers real-time information to make their jobs easier and machine tele-operation more efficient. New items include the following:





innovaphone PBX & myApps - Secure, scalable IP telephone system with

built-in features like conferencing, voicemail and waiting queues for advanced business communication and smart business applications. Its on-premise MXIE solution ensures full data control and meets ISO27001 standards. Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM ) - Software solution with low latency 360° video and 3D OZO audio capture that helps to improve productivity, employee safety, teleoperations, situational awareness & remote technical support.

Securing OT assets to strengthen the overall security

Asset visibility, zero trust principles and effective vulnerability management in OT environments will be enabled by the new applications including:





OneLayer - Discovers, manages, secures, and classifies all IIoT assets on private networks, including those behind cellular routers. Acting as a zero-trust access broker, it enforces zero-trust security principles within OT environments while delivering zero-touch asset management and operational intelligence. Redinent - Discovers IIoT assets and helps create inventory, identifies IIoT vulnerabilities and ongoing threats. It informs the security operation center (SOC) about the findings.



Stephan Litjens, VP, CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, said: “Keeping workers safe and connected is paramount for enterprises. With the expanded Nokia Industrial Application Catalog we are providing a rich choice to help industries improve important Industry 4.0 use cases such as increasing situational awareness for streamlined decision making in both day-to-day and emergency situations, more efficient operations with machine remote control and many more.”

