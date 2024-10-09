Brighty App Launches AI-Powered Investment Platform Reinventing How People Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With tailored portfolios, data-driven strategies, and continuous monitoring, Brighty App is reinventing how people trade in the digital age.

Baar, Switzerland , Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighty App has recently presented its AI-powered to the trading community. The announcement marks yet another step forward in the way artificial intelligence is transforming the asset management sector.

A New Entrance in the AI Investment Field

AI for trading is no longer a science fiction dream preserved for advanced quant firms. Brighty's AI-powered investment platform opens the door for anyone to enjoy advanced strategies. This new trading ecosystem also comes with diversified portfolios and a zero-commission environment.

On Brighty App, users can invest in sectors such as real estate or industrial and let AI drive the strategies. These tailor-made portfolios have hit yearly returns as high as 21%. This target was possible thanks to sophisticated algorithms working day and night with the analyses of market data. In this way, these different systems evolve with dynamic trends and investor behavior to achieve maximum returns.

The AI Investment management platform by Brighty App gives users an edge since its data-driven strategies change with market variables. This automates the approach to continuous monitoring and adjustment, thereby allowing investments that are continuously in tune with financial goals.

Instant deposits and withdrawals represent another major selling point of this technology. These operations generally take several business days to be completed with a broker, but Brighty is using new technologies.

Investment Strategies and Portfolio Management

Brighty's AI technology lets users invest in diverse and data-driven portfolios with a simple click.

Brighty is using AI to enable investment in diversified, data-driven portfolios with a single click. Trades continuously undergo analysis and rebalancing for market trends and news. Users can build valuable insight into the market by leveraging AI analysis of millions of data points.

This allows for investments across various sectors such as NASDAQ, S&P 500, momentum, industrial, dividends, real estate, energy, and more.

The idea of setting a continuous investment strategy aims to overperform the market and provide stable long-term investment returns. At the core of this technology stands the belief that AI-powered solutions can perform better than an average human approach.

Brighty App PRO offers a seamless investment experience, letting users invest in curated portfolios and strategies with a single click. This intuitive feature simplifies the process, enabling anyone to begin investing right away without dealing with complicated administrative tasks.

About Brighty App

Brighty App is a prime Swiss fiat & crypto platform with virtual and physical payment cards. The application is available both on the App Store and Google Play. Users have the ability to spend, transfer, and manage their assets in one place.

With up to 10% yearly interest on crypto deposits, the Brighty app is building something new for its online community. The project's team is highly qualified, with seasoned bankers and experienced ex-Revolut software developers leading the way. Any users in EU and EEA countries can make the most out of this app by downloading it.

Any reader curious about the intersection of traditional banking and cryptocurrency will find more information on Brighty App's official website. The social pages below will allow anyone to stay on top of news updates and join the Brighty's community.

