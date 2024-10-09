Quincy House Singapore Opens In Holland Village, Offering Stylish Urban Living And An Authentic Taste Of Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Far East Hospitality opened its first serviced residence Quincy House Singapore on 1 October 2024

The living area of Quincy House Singapore's two bedroom deluxe room type

Quincy House Singapore rooftop pool

Far East Hospitality launched the Quincy House Singapore serviced residence on 1 October 2024, in the heart of the vibrant Holland Village district.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Far East Hospitality launches its first serviced residence, Quincy House Singapore , under the Quincy brand. Opened on 1 October 2024, the residence offers an authentic taste of the Singaporean lifestyle with city-centre conveniences and excellent accessibility.

The Quincy brand is known for being extraordinary, experimental and experiential. At Quincy, each guest is treated as an individual with unique needs, preferences and quirks. Through a highly anticipatory service approach, the brand curates personalised experiences for non-conformist travellers, providing a place where guests can engage in meaningful interactions and be themselves – embodying the Quincy ethos of“Be Yourself at Quincy”.

Quincy House is situated in the upscale Holland Village precinct, a mere ten-minute car ride from the city centre. It is conveniently located near business hubs, such as one-north and Buona Vista, areas renowned for their focus on high technology and innovation. Guests also have easy access to a vibrant mix of local eateries, fine dining, stylish retail boutiques, and diverse entertainment options all located nearby, making Quincy House an ideal base for both expatriates and locals alike.

Far East Hospitality recognises a growing trend among solo business travellers who are staying for extended periods, with a 12% year-on-year increase in bookings for stays exceeding six days between August 2022 and July 2024. In response to this market demand, Quincy House introduces well-appointed Deluxe Rooms with ensuite bathrooms – a first for its serviced residences – designed to cater to the needs of urban professionals, who can enjoy the comfort and convenience of the pragmatically priced Deluxe Rooms, while making use of the property's exceptional facilities and prime location.

Quincy House offers a selection of spacious One-Bedroom Deluxe, Two-Bedroom Superior and Two-Bedroom Deluxe apartments, with pet-friendly options available.

Whether singles, couples or relocating expatriates and their families, each apartment is designed for maximum comfort and space, with thoughtfully curated living areas and elegant, functional furniture. These apartments offer ample private and shared spaces, ensuring a comfortable and stylish stay.

Offering a personalised guest experience, which begins before arrival conveniently through email or WhatsApp, guests can connect with their Quincy Qurator - a knowledgeable guide who can customise their stay with insider tips and tailored experiences - and share preferences or special requests prior in advance.

Upon arrival at Quincy House's reception lobby on level 2, guests are greeted with a choice of Quincy juice shots, and a Quincy Qurate Neighbourhood Guide featuring three complementing tracks - Style, Chill and Wow - that reflect different personalities and preferences. Whether guests are looking for cultural exploration, savour life's finer moments, or high-energy excitement, Quincy House has something to offer for everyone.

The Quincy Qurate Neighbourhood Guide, curated by the Quincy Qurators, offers an authentic glimpse into Singaporean life within the vibrant Holland Village neighbourhood, complete with exclusive partnership discounts. Additionally, guests can capture a polaroid moment at check-in, creating a keepsake of their stay at Quincy House.

To kick off their Singapore adventure, guests receive a complimentary See You at Quincy kit, which includes a pair of foldable Quincy shades, a collapsible bottle, and a multi-purpose mesh bag. A specially curated Adventure Day Kit, featuring a guide and a Polaroid Camera for some self-guided exploration, is also available for $200.

Quincy House is designed to foster connection and community, offering stylish social spaces that cater to the different unique personalities of the guests. The alfresco seating areas, scenic terrace, and other thoughtfully designed zones invite guests to relax or engage with like-minded travellers. Whether guests prefer solitude or socialising, Quincy House offers a space where everyone can“Be Yourself at Quincy”.

Guests can explore Quincy Connect, a vibrant social space that includes The Living Room – perfect to unwind or work in solitude and lively gatherings – as well as The Laundry Room, a self-service area that doubles as a social hub.

The 20-metre-long Rooftop Pool and alfresco Barbeque Pit offer inviting spots for evening gatherings or unwinding after a long day. To accommodate the busy schedule of professionals and active families, Quincy House provides 24-hour facilities and services such as its Munchies Bar, Fitness Room and Guest Services. Business travellers and leisure guests alike will appreciate the complimentary Weekday Grab-and-Go Breakfast service.

Blending modern luxury with the bohemian character of Holland Village, Quincy House was designed to harmonise seamlessly with the surrounding urban fabric, integrating naturally with the low-rise shophouses of Holland Village while offering stunning views from higher floors. Sustainability is also a core focus of the property's design, with green features such as filtered water available in all rooms, water-efficient fittings, and extensive greenery to reduce the urban heat island effect.

