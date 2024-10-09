NC Rebel From Inderwal Set To Rejoin Party After Winning As Independent

Payare Lal Sharma contested against NC as Inderwal seat went to Congress, as per the pre-poll alliance between two parties for Jammu & Kashmir polls.

PL Sharma defeated stalwart leader and former GM Saroori by a margin of 643 votes.

“Sharma, after his election as MLA, has received call from National Conference high command. The party has invited him to join them,” said party sources.

Before leaving from Kishtwar to join NC in Srinagar, the newly elected MLA addressed his supporters, asking them to maintain unity and work for the welfare of the people in the constituency.

