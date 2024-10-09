Rabat's Choice As World Book Capital, Recognition Of Morocco's Commitment To Culture

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





RABAT, Oct 9 (NNN-MAP) - The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization's decision to name Rabat as the“World Capital” for 2026 is a recognition of Morocco's commitment to promote culture and democratize knowledge, in line with the High Royal Guidelines of King Mohammed VI.

“City of Lights, Morocco's Cultural Capital Rabat, will add the title of World Book Capital to its record of worldwide and regional recognitions,” Morocco's Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Communication said in a press release, stressing that this nomination will provide an opportunity to promote collective awareness of the importance of books and reading.

It will also strengthen synergy between public institutions and civil society components to build an inclusive reading society, particularly among the youth, the same source added, noting that this strategic choice is“an opportunity to showcase the richness of our cultural heritage and to organize innovative events that will promote intercultural dialogue through the universal language of the book.”

Over the course of a year, Moroccan literature will be showcased in all its forms: writing, workshops, debates, training courses, and fairs. In order to perpetuate Rabat's vocation as the capital of books and reading, new permanent projects will be implemented, notably through new creative areas.

Through this rich and diversified program, the World Book Capital will consolidate the place of books as a pillar of cultural and creative industries and recognize reading as one of the keys to the success of the New Development Model, while highlighting our country's cultural diversity,” the press release added.

“Rabat, a city inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list, has a powerful universal cultural legacy, enhanced by an urban development that highlights its cultural and educational heritage,” Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Samir Addahre told MAP.

Rabat, he said,“is recognized today for its infrastructure and cultural activities which serve as a real lever that contributes to building a future-oriented Morocco that is anchored in its African roots, and focused on interacting with the world and its new realities.”

Among the capital's cultural infrastructure, the diplomat cited the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the Mohammed V Theater, the Grand Theater of Rabat,“hailed as one of the world's finest,” and the Kingdom's National Library.

“Today's designation comes after the decision of naming Rabat as the African Capital of Culture for the year 2022-2023, to highlight Africa's cultural and civilizational richness and diversity, as well as the deep human and cultural ties that bind African countries,” he underlined.

He noted that“the implementation of the Royal vision has successfully turned this magnificent city into a crossroads of world's cultures,” recalling that Rabat hosted in December 2022 the 17th session of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, which, given its resounding success, has foreshadowed this magnificent nomination.

On Tuesday, UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced that Rabat has been named World Book Capital for 2026, on the recommendation of the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.– NNN-MAP