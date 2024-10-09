In Zaporizhzhia Region, 11 Settlements Shelled Over Past Day, One Casualty Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian forces shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"During the day, the invaders launched 377 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that a 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was as a result of the Russian in the Vasylivskyi district.

According to the regional administration chief, the Russian forces carried out seven airstrikes on the settlements of Lobkove, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka.

Additionally, 214 drones of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were also 10 strikes from multiple rocket launchers, targeting Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.

The occupying forces conducted 146 artillery shellings on the territories of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

According to the regional military administration, nine reports were received regarding the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure due to the shelling.

As previously reported, on October 8, in the village of Prymorske in the Vasylivskyi district, a 71-year-old man was killed, and a 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike that hit a car.