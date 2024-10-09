Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on the occasion of the country's national day, and wished the president good health. (end)
sm
