Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on the occasion of the country's national day, and wished the president good health. (end) sm

