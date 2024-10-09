Kuwait PM Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day
Date
10/9/2024 3:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA)-- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on the occasion of the country's national day. (end)
sm
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108760768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.