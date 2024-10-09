Qatar's Accession To Madrid Protocol Enhances Its Participation In Global System For Intellectual Property Protection, Says Qatari Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations at Geneva H E Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah took part in the official celebration for Qatar's accession to the Madrid Protocol, organized by the Office of the State of Qatar to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other economic organizations at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva.

Speaking at the event, she underlined that Qatar's accession to the Protocol Relating to the Madrid Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Marks, the Madrid Protocol, which has officially entered into force as of August 3, 2024, is of considerable importance for the State of Qatar and reflects its strong commitment to aligning with international standards in IP and innovation systems. The accession to the Madrid Protocol contributes to enhancing Qatars participation in the global system for the protection of intellectual property, strengthening its legal and economic frameworks, and prioritising IP and knowledge-based economy as cornerstones of its national development strategy.

She added that accession to the Madrid Protocol is necessarily linked to the ambitious goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 - the Visions and the Strategy that place human development, knowledge-based innovation, and economic diversification at the heart of national goals.

She referred to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani's emphasis at the Fourth Edition of Qatar Economic Forum last May, that the State of Qatar is concentrating efforts and resources for the creation of new investment opportunities; and that the State is aiming to be placed amongst the top 10 countries for investment and establishment of businesses.