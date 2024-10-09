New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
10/9/2024 3:00:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
9 October 2024
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 500,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Floating Rate Notes due October 2028, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2024.
The final terms dated 8 October 2024 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2024 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Attachment
Nykredit_Realkredit_New_final_terms_for_Euro_Medium_Term_Note_Programme_2024-10-09
MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108760750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.