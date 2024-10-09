Sustaira And Capgemini Expand Sustainability And AI Collaboration With Global Alliance Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capgemini and Sustainability software and services provider, Sustaira, expand their Sustainability and AI collaboration with Global Alliance Partnership.

- Vincent de la Mar - Sustaira's Founder and CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During Climate Week in New York City and a week after the launch of Sustaira's Sustainability Marketplace , Capgemini expands its collaboration into a Global Alliance Partnership with Sustaira. Capgemini International, with a presence across more than 50 countries and over 360,000 employees, formalized the Sustainability software and services relationship with Sustaira. By entering into a Global Agreement to undertake cooperative efforts, all Capgemini entities are activated to accelerate Sustainability impact for its customers. For more information and reactions from Capgemini see link .This agreement forms the basis for the global worldwide cooperation between the Capgemini entities and Sustaira. The partnership enables Capgemini to offer and implement over 150 Sustaira-built solutions and services with 50+ connectors that accelerate addressing Sustainability data aggregation and disclosure challenges. Sustaira's Sustainability Marketplace solutions include GHG-protocol based Carbon Accounting, Sustainability KPI tracking, CSRD disclosures, Suppliers Sustainability, ESG reporting, Materiality Assessments, Scope 3 scenario analysis, and many more. The rapidly growing portfolio includes tools that accelerate (net-Zero) Environmental initiatives and solutions addressing Social and Governance challenges, such as DEI insights, (supplier) risk monitoring, and compliance tracking.Sustaira is the Sustainability Platform and Marketplace for Sustainability solutions, services, connectors, and partners. The company is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability leaders to make their organizations more Sustainable. A growing number of partners and customers, such as Capgemini and Sellen Construction, are extending the Sustaira platform with co-created new solutions and services solving unique Sustainability challenges. Capgemini and Sustaira have co-created a valuable portfolio of flexible Sustainability solutions, combining Capgemini's AI and domain expertise with the speed and agility of Sustaira's Sustainability Platform. These applications are available on the Sustainability Marketplace and include the Carbon Visualizer, AI-enabled Net Zero Forecaster, Sustainability (Scenario) Planner, and the Supplier Risk Monitoring. All solutions are accessible via a single-view Sustainability Launchpad, integrated with other data sources, and can sit on top of Capgemini's Sustainability Data Hub via a Sustaira connector for a unified experience.Enabled by this partnership, Sustaira provides global expertise and tailored Sustainability solutions, at scale, to both SMEs, as well as larger international enterprises. These organizations deal with the urgency to aggregate complex data across multiple systems inside and outside their organization. The growing number of ESG legislations, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), is forcing companies to put the right software solutions in place, quickly. This is a data collection, aggregation and reporting challenge primarily, that ultimately organizations need to turn into actionable insights and workflow driven applications.To address this, Sustaira's Sustainability accelerators include not only out-of-the-box solutions, app templates, services, and widgets but also configurable connectors, including Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle. Although Sustaira has its own flexible Carbon Accounting solution, the company also offers a GHG Carbon Ingestor and Integration Module to directly inject carbon data into the Sustaira platform, extending and unlocking more rigid Sustainability point solutions, such as IBM Envizi, Workiva, Enablon, Sphera, Sweep, Watershed, Persefoni, and Greenly.Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO of Sustaira, highlights:“Larger enterprises need to collect and manage tons of Sustainability data from a multitude of rigid systems inside and outside the organization. This aggregation and integration challenge, combined with complex and unique requirements, demands a more flexible and open approach, replacing and extending point solutions.”Sustaira has large Enterprise customers, such as Siemens, where Sustaira extends rigid out-of-the-box (Sustainability) solutions, filling gaps and unlocking the value of existing investments with more agile and innovative Sustainability apps, for instance, those focused on CSRD compliance and Scope 3 transparency.“We're incredibly proud that Capgemini's leadership recognizes that its customers have the need for speed and agility offered by the Sustaira team, our Sustainability platform, and marketplace. This Global Alliance truly accelerates the roll out of impactful applications, while co-creating new Sustainability AI solutions.”Resources- To learn more about the joint Sustainability solutions of Sustaira and Capgemini join their webinar 'Accelerating Your Sustainability Journey' via- Blogpost about Sustaira and Capgemini Global Alliance for Sustainability and AI:- Sustainability Marketplace- Partnership page:- Sustainability & ESG Insights LinkedIn Newsletter:About SustairaSustaira is the Sustainability Platform and Marketplace for Sustainability solutions, services, connectors, and partners. Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability leaders to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined, going beyond goal setting, data gathering, and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. Sustaira: Your Sustainability Accelerator.About CapgeminiCapgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

