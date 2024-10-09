NC-Cong Will Never Be Allowed To Revoke Article 370 In J&K: Kavinder Gupta (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Oct 9 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that the National Conference-Congress alliance would "never be allowed" to revoke Article 370 in the Union Territory despite their victory.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the BJP leader said that it would be better if the new in J&K would focus on the development of the entire region and not discriminate against Jammu.

Gupta also talked about the National (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah's statements about working with the Centre for the development of J&K.

Following are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The National Conference-Congress alliance has won in J&K. Omar Abdullah has said that the new government will work for the development of the region, in coordination with the Centre. What do you have to say about this?

Gupta: The National Conference alliance has a clear majority, so naturally, it will form the government. If they move forward with the agenda of development and work for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir, it will be good.

However, the promises that were there in their manifesto, like bailing out stone-pelters and revocation of Article 370, they cannot do that. They will never be allowed to do that.

In the last ten years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has maintained peace in the region, along with development work, including AIIMS, IIT, new IIMC campus, Central University, ring roads, etc. If we continue with the peace that has been established, then everything will be fine.

I would advise that the Kashmir-centric government, which has always discriminated against Jammu, should ensure equal treatment and work equally for both regions.

IANS: The National Conference-Congress alliance has also questioned the nomination of five MLAs by the Lieutenant Governor in the Assembly of the Union Territory. They have said that they will take this matter to the Supreme Court. What is your take on this?

Gupta: These people take every issue to the Supreme Court. We don't have such intentions. If anyone is to be nominated, they should be and will be selected according to the rules and regulations.

IANS: The results show a high voter percentage for the BJP. How do you see this?

Gupta: We have emerged as the second-largest party, and our vote share is 25 per cent. The National Conference's vote share is 23 per cent. We will go among the people based on this, and in the upcoming local body elections, including panchayat, DDC, and BDC polls, we will achieve victory once again.

IANS: The National Conference got a significant lead, while the Congress was limited to only six seats. What do you have to say?

Gupta: The Congress is relying on the crutches of the National Conference. In Jammu, the people have completely rejected them. They won Rajouri by just a few thousand votes. I believe that the Congress should shut its 'mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)'.

It was a crushing defeat, with Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Choudhary Lal Singh, and the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party all being rejected. This is because they indulge in negative politics.

IANS: Omar Abdullah has also raised questions on the Haryana election results. How do you see this?

Gupta: EVMs are functioning properly. It is wrong to raise questions about the Election Commission of India. They have won in J&K, and everyone has accepted it. Now, they don't feel that the voting machines are at fault. The public has given its mandate, and we should accept it.