(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Tim O'Loughlin Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vantiva

and Co-opted as a Director of the Board

Tim O'Loughlin has led Vantiva's Connected Home Customer Unit in the Americas

since January 2024.

He replaces Lars Ihlen, who has served as Interim CEO since August 15, 2024, and will remain the Group's CFO.

Paris, France – October 9, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global leader enabling service providers to connect consumers worldwide, announces the appointment of Tim O'Loughlin as CEO. His appointment and co-option as a Director were formally approved during Vantiva's Board of Directors meeting on October 8, 2024. Tim succeeds Lars Ihlen, who has served as Interim CEO since August 15, 2024.

With over 20 years of corporate leadership experience, Tim brings significant expertise in strategic hardware and enterprise software technology markets. Most notably, he spent 18 years in senior leadership roles with two companies recently acquired by Vantiva: ARRIS and Pace. Since January 2, 2024, Tim has served as Senior Vice President of the Americas Customer Unit for Vantiva.

"Tim's extensive experience across multiple technology verticals, executive management skills, and strong customer relationships developed throughout his career will strengthen the group's position and be invaluable in leading Vantiva forward," said Brian Shearer, Vantiva's Chairman of the Board.

Tim commented,“I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the incredible team at Vantiva. Our company is a portfolio of the best players and brands in the industry, and we will leverage that heritage of excellence and innovation to achieve great things. Every day, we put our customers at the center of our business – this will continue to drive us forward as a team.”

Tim O'Loughlin will operationalize the role from Vantiva's offices in Paris, France, and Norcross, Georgia, USA.

On the occasion of this appointment, Vantiva's Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to Lars Ihlen for his exemplary leadership as Interim CEO. Lars Ihlen will remain the Group's Chief Financial Officer.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution.

With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationship with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva

... ...

Vantiva Investor Relations

...

Attachment

2024-10-09 Tim-o-Loughlin-appointment- EN