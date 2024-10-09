Implantable Defibrillators Market Reach Nearly USD 5,612.62 Million By 2030, Exhibiting A Robust CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in incidences of heart disorders and advancements in such as S-ICDs developed as an alternative to conventional T-ICDs with less potential hazards that drive growth of the implantable defibrillators market.



The global Implantable Defibrillator size was valued at $3,300.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,612.62 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.



An implantable defibrillator is an implantable electronic device, which is effective for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) as well as for arrhythmia. The device can be programmed to detect an abnormal heart rate and to deliver shocks as per requirement. Implantable defibrillators are used to prevent sudden death in patients who sustained atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These devices are implanted inside patient's body and perform defibrillation, pacing of heart, and cardioversion. Irregular heart rhythms that require ICD implant include bradycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.



Increase in incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and technological advancements drive the growth of the global implantable defibrillators market. However, high cost and unfavorable reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for ICDs for patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy presents new opportunities in the coming years.



List of Key Players :



● Abbott

● Biotronik SE & Co. KG

● Boston Scientific Corporation

● Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

● Imricor Medical Systems

● Koninklijke Philips N.V.

● Livanova Plc Company

● Medtronic Plc

● Microport Scientific Corporation

● Nohen Kohden Corporation



Implantable defibrillators are used when the heartbeat is not normal and tries to return the heartbeat to normal. If the ICD has a pacemaker feature when the heartbeat is too slow, it works as a pacemaker and sends tiny electric signals to the heart. When the heartbeat is too fast or chaotic, it gives defibrillation shocks to stop the abnormal rhythm. It works 24 hours a day. New devices also provide pacing to electrically convert a sustained ventricular tachycardia (fast heart rhythm) and backup pacing if bradycardia (slow heart rhythm) occurs. They also offer a host of other sophisticated functions such as storage of detected arrhythmic events and the ability to perform electrophysiologic testing.



The subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment to maintain its lead position by 2030



Based on type, the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global implantable defibrillators market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to its usage for treatment of heart disorders for high precision and targeted functioning. However, the cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (Crt-D) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption rate with growing incidences of heart diseases and failures.



North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period



Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global implantable defibrillators market, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in the adoption of S-ICDs, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to high population base and improvement in patient awareness about ICD devices.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global implantable defibrillator market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.



A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the implantable defibrillators market growth is provided in the report.



Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing implantable defibrillator market opportunities.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of implantable defibrillators used across the globe.



Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the implantable defibrillator market.



