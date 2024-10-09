Software Defined Security Market To Record Sturdy Growth By 2030 - MICRO FOCUS, VMWARE, INC., FORTINET, INC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software Defined Security Market

The global software defined security size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030.The market in North America is set to dominate the global software defined security market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. The North America software defined security market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Increased awareness about the potential benefits of software defined security could result in higher adoption within North America due to higher number of information technology (IT) operations. Strategic forward and backward integration between the key players is also expected to drive the software defined security market in the region. The rapid adoption of latest technology within the country and growing specializations in security are pushing the market forward. Presence of huge cloud service providers within the country, such as Microsoft and Amazon, is playing a big role for the growth of the cloud security market.Software defined security services rely heavily on network response times; network latency influences whether an attack can be identified and prevented; and greater network latencies may allow malicious packets to get past security firewalls or intrusion detection systems without raising an alarm.With recent developments in cloud computing and improved state of global networks and networking equipment, network latency concerns have been greatly reduced in modern day scenarios. With advanced networks implemented in popular business applications throughout the world, network delays can be decreased to the point where it is faster to redirect packets through high-end cloud-based security equipment at a remote place rather than analyze them locally. Such improvements are being realized through contemporary 5G networks, and the software defined security sector stands to benefit greatly from them.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive favorable influence on the global software defined security industry, which is projected to increase following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the fast spread of coronavirus around the world, which forced many organizations to convert to remote working and work from home practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deploying costly network security hardware at these newly emerged endpoints (created by remote employees) can be costly, time-consuming, and even impractical for many businesses; in light of this, many businesses have turned to software defined security market growth for their enterprise security infrastructure and employee data security. Moreover, with sudden surge in cyber-criminal activities that targeted many organizations and their customers, the demand for improved security of confidential corporate assets rose, and along with it, the software defined security market analysis soared during the pandemic times.Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Check Point Software, Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, VMware, Inc., Symantec Corporation, EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and Palo Alto Networks.

