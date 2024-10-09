Israeli Army Continues Intensive Attacks On Beirut's Southern Suburbs

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 9 (IANS) The Israeli continued its intensive on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israeli warplanes launched violent on the Bourj Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and Lailaky areas of Dahieh, Beirut's southern suburbs, causing massive fires, as shown in TV footage.

According to NNA, the on Bourj Barajneh destroyed four buildings, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli army has been conducting daily attacks on Dahieh, aiming to destroy buildings and businesses related to the Hezbollah.

The heavy airstrikes have forced residents to leave their houses and seek shelter in other regions.

Israel has launched extensive airstrikes across Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23. The recent attacks caused great casualties and displaced hundreds of thousands of people across Lebanon.